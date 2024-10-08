PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 8 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 9 October 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy, warm & humid with a few brief showers.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F              
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Increased moisture due to a passing tropical wave may cause a few brief showers at times. However, warm conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will prevail through the next couple of days. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Fluctuating long-period northeasterly swells will continue to affect local waters throughout most of the week. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Warm & Humid,
Few Brief Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Warm & Humid,
Poss. Local Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:04 AM
06:05 AM
06:05 AM
SUNSET
05:55 PM
05:54 PM
05:53 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2009

