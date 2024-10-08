DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 8 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 9 October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, warm & humid with a few brief showers.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased moisture due to a passing tropical wave may cause a few brief showers at times. However, warm conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will prevail through the next couple of days. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Fluctuating long-period northeasterly swells will continue to affect local waters throughout most of the week. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Few Brief Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Poss. Local Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:05 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 05:55 PM 05:54 PM 05:53 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2009