DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 9 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 10 October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, warm & humid with light haze and a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Although the atmosphere is drying out, lingering moisture may produce a brief shower from time to time, while a warm southeasterly flow prevails. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust is expected through the next couple of days. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas with fluctuating long-period northeasterly swells will continue to affect local waters through most of the week. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Warm, Light Haze, poss. Brief Shower Fair/Partly Cloudy, Warm, Light Haze, Poss. Brief Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Poss. Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 05:54 PM 05:53 PM 05:53 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2010