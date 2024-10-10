PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 10, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 11, 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy with light haze.
Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F               Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F
Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A combination of dry air and Saharan dust will restrict precipitation. Hot and humid conditions will persist, so stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Long period swells will prevail for the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with light haze. Brief isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Mostly Fair
Light Haze,
Mostly Fair
Light Haze,
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
34°C / 93°F
34°C / 93°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
29°C / 84°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
06:05 AM
06:05 AM
06:05 AM
SUNSET
05:53 PM
05:53 PM
05:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2011

