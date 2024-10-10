DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 10, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 11, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy with light haze.

Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of dry air and Saharan dust will restrict precipitation. Hot and humid conditions will persist, so stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Long period swells will prevail for the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with light haze. Brief isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Mostly Fair Light Haze, Mostly Fair Light Haze, Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 34°C / 93°F 34°C / 93°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:53 PM 05:52 PM

