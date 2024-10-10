DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 10, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 11, 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy with light haze.
Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F
Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of dry air and Saharan dust will restrict precipitation. Hot and humid conditions will persist, so stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Long period swells will prevail for the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with light haze. Brief isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Mostly Fair
Light Haze,
|
Mostly Fair
Light Haze,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
34°C / 93°F
|
34°C / 93°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:05 AM
|
06:05 AM
|
06:05 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:53 PM
|
05:53 PM
|
05:52 PM
