DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12 October 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hot with light haze with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Hot conditions will prevail due to a light, warm southeasterly wind-flow. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will remain today. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas with elevated long-period northerly swells will continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Hot, Light Haze
|
Partly Cloudy,
Warm & Humid,
Poss. Brief Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Warm & Humid,
Poss. Brief Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:05 AM
|
06:05 AM
|
06:06 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:53 PM
|
05:52 PM
|
05:51 PM
