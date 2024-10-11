PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12 October 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hot with light haze with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F              
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Hot conditions will prevail due to a light, warm southeasterly wind-flow. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will remain today. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas with elevated long-period northerly swells will continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Hot, Light Haze
Partly Cloudy,
Warm & Humid,
Poss. Brief Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Warm & Humid,
Poss. Brief Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:05 AM
06:05 AM
06:06 AM
SUNSET
05:53 PM
05:52 PM
05:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2012

