DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12 October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hot with light haze with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Hot conditions will prevail due to a light, warm southeasterly wind-flow. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will remain today. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas with elevated long-period northerly swells will continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hot, Light Haze Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Poss. Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Poss. Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:52 PM 05:51 PM

