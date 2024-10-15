DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 15 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 16 October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hot with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture content will limit rainfall, while hot and humid weather persists. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure. An increase in moisture will, however, increase the probability of shower activity towards the end of the forecast period.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave (i.e. invest 94L) over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (30-60%) chance of formation over the next 2 to 7 days, as the system moves west-northwestward towards the Caribbean.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, warm & humid with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hot, Light Haze,

Poss. Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Poss. Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:06 AM 06:06 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 05:50 PM 05:49 PM 05:48 PM

