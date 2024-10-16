DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 16th October 2024 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) 17th October 2024

WEATHER: Today through Thursday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: Today through Thursday morning: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict rainfall, while hot and humid weather persists. However, drifting pockets of moisture may cause isolated showers.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

An area of low pressure (i.e. invest 94L) over the central tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (30-50%) chance of formation over the next 2 to 7 days, as the system moves west to west-northwestward towards the Caribbean.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

The next weather forecast will be issued Wednesday at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Generally Cloudy, Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:06 AM 06:07 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 05:49 PM 05:48 PM 05:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2014