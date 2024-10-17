DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 17 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 18 October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 17 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will account for periods of cloudiness, isolated showers, and possible thunderstorms during the next couple of days. Road-users are advised to be vigilant.

Gusty winds and slightly elevated seas can be expected throughout the next few days. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave (i.e. invest 94L) located a couple hundred miles east of the Caribbean has a low (20-30%) chance of formation over the next 2 to 7 days, as the system moves generally west to west-northwest towards the Caribbean.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 05:48 PM 05:48 PM 05:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2015