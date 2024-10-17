DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 17 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 18 October 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 17 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Increased moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will account for periods of cloudiness, isolated showers, and possible thunderstorms during the next couple of days. Road-users are advised to be vigilant.
Gusty winds and slightly elevated seas can be expected throughout the next few days. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
A tropical wave (i.e. invest 94L) located a couple hundred miles east of the Caribbean has a low (20-30%) chance of formation over the next 2 to 7 days, as the system moves generally west to west-northwest towards the Caribbean.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, possible Thunder
|
Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Cloudy,
Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:07 AM
|
06:07 AM
|
06:07 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:48 PM
|
05:48 PM
|
05:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2015
View comments
Hide comments