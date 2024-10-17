PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 17 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 18 October 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 17 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Increased moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will account for periods of cloudiness, isolated showers, and possible thunderstorms during the next couple of days. Road-users are advised to be vigilant.
Gusty winds and slightly elevated seas can be expected throughout the next few days. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: 
A tropical wave (i.e. invest 94L) located a couple hundred miles east of the Caribbean has a low (20-30%) chance of formation over the next 2 to 7 days, as the system moves generally west to west-northwest towards the Caribbean.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, possible Thunder
Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
Cloudy,
Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:07 AM
06:07 AM
06:07 AM
SUNSET
05:48 PM
05:48 PM
05:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2015

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY