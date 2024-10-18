DATE ISSUED: Friday, 18th October 2024 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday morning (06:00 LST) 19th October 2024

WEATHER: Today through Saturday morning: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: Today through Saturday morning: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 15 mph and higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave (i.e. invest 94L) will account for cloudiness, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2016