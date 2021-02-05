DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 05, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 06, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The strengthening Atlantic high-pressure ridge will support a more stable atmosphere and increasing winds across the region. Pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow may produce some brief shower across the local area from time to time.

Hazardous seas conditions are forecast to continue for the next several days with swells peaking up to 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution. The small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten until further notice.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1052