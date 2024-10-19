DATE ISSUED: Friday, 18th October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 19th October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture trailing a recent tropical wave will account for cloudy periods, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds across the region.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Generally Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 05:48 PM 05:47 PM 05:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2016