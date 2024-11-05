PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 5th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th November 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: North northeasterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Available moisture and instability will account for isolated showers, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, possible Thunder
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 87°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:14 AM
06:14 AM
06:15 AM
SUNSET
05:38 PM
05:38 PM
05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2028

