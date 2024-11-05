DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 5th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th November 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: North northeasterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and instability will account for isolated showers, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Hot & Humid, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:14 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM 05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2028