DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 09, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation. However, small patches of moisture moving across the region may cause a brief shower at times. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will generate breezy conditions through the next few days.

Although the small craft advisory has been canceled, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution, as seas are peaking near 7 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

