DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 6th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 7th November 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
 
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Available moisture and instability associated with a trough system will cause showers and thunderstorms across the region during this forecast period. Persons accessing flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly moderate winds.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet during the next 36 – 48 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough     WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Likely
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 87°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:14 AM
06:15 AM
06:15 AM
SUNSET
05:38 PM
05:38 PM
05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2029

