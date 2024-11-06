DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 6th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 7th November 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture and instability associated with a trough system will cause showers and thunderstorms across the region during this forecast period. Persons accessing flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly moderate winds.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet during the next 36 – 48 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Likely
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:14 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
|
05:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2029
