DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 6th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 7th November 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and instability associated with a trough system will cause showers and thunderstorms across the region during this forecast period. Persons accessing flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet during the next 36 – 48 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:15 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM 05:37 PM

