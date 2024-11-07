DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 07, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 08 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Friday morning through midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 14 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A trough and an approaching tropical wave are bringing abundant moisture and instability to the region, resulting in increased cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms. Persons in flood prone areas are advised to remain vigilant. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Marine conditions are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A trough of low pressure just northeast of the northern Leeward

Islands has a low (20%) chance of formation of the next 2-7 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Likely Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:15 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

