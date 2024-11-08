DATE ISSUED: Friday, 8 November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 9 November 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TONIGHT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a multilayered trough will cause showers and possible thunder across the region. Persons in flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality through the next 24 or so hours. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to gradually improve throughout the day. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A trough of low pressure currently located north of Puerto Rico has a low (20%) chance of formation during the next 2-7 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Sl. Hazy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:16 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

