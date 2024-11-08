DATE ISSUED: Friday, 8 November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 9 November 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TONIGHT…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a multilayered trough will cause showers and possible thunder across the region. Persons in flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality through the next 24 or so hours. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas are expected to gradually improve throughout the day. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
A trough of low pressure currently located north of Puerto Rico has a low (20%) chance of formation during the next 2-7 days.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,
Isolated Showers, possible Thunder
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:15 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2031
