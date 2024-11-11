DATE ISSUED: Monday, 11th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 12th November 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through this evening: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A moist and unstable atmosphere will cause mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms particularly during the afternoon to evening hours. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to exercise caution.

Northerly swells will cause seas to peak near 9 feet during the next 24 to 36 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Generally Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:17 AM 06:17 AM 06:18 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

