DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 12th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 13th November 2024

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…

WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A relatively stable atmosphere with decreasing moisture will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas are subsiding. However, small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Isolated Showers Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Possible Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:17 AM 06:18 AM 06:18 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2033