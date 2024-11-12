DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 12th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 13th November 2024
…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…
WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: A relatively stable atmosphere with decreasing moisture will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas are subsiding. However, small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:17 AM
|
06:18 AM
|
06:18 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
