PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 12th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 13th November 2024

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT… 

WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A relatively stable atmosphere with decreasing moisture will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas are subsiding. However, small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

 

3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Possible
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
06:17 AM
06:18 AM
06:18 AM
SUNSET
05:36 PM
05:36 PM
05:36 PM
 
 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to Rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albertvis

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2033

