DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 13 November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 14 November 2024

WEATHER: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, Hot & Humid, with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS: A relatively drier atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity, while hot & humid conditions persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality through the remainder of the day. Persons with allergies or respiratory conditions should take the necessary precautions. Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. However, small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy, Hot & Humid,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:18 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2034