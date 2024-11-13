PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 13 November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 14 November 2024

WEATHER:   This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, Hot & Humid, with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:    This afternoon through Thursday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:    A relatively drier atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity, while hot & humid conditions persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality through the remainder of the day. Persons with allergies or respiratory conditions should take the necessary precautions.   Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. However, small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

visSTATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.   The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,
Hot & Humid,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:18 AM
06:18 AM
06:19 AM
SUNSET
05:36 PM
05:36 PM
05:35 PM
 
 
 

