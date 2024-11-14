DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 14 November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 15 November 2024

WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS: Moisture and instability associated with a frontal boundary will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality today. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2035