DATE ISSUED: Friday 15th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 16th November 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Cloudy to overcast with intermittent rain-showers. There is a chance of thunder.

This evening through Saturday midday: Warm and settled. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 29 °C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A slow-moving frontal boundary maintains moist and slightly unstable conditions across the region this afternoon before conditions stabilize. Expect cloudy to overcast conditions with intermittent rain-showers and possible thunder this afternoon; conditions should settle by nightfall. Meanwhile, the loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light and variable winds.

Slight to moderate seas will persist this weekend. However, some deterioration is expected, due to an increase in wave period. Beachgoers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Occasionally Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:19 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

