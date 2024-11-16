DATE ISSUED: Saturday 16th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) 17th November 2024

…A FLOOD ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12PM MONDAY 18TH NOVEMBER!…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Southwesterly to westerly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph, and higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

A trough will maintain moist and unstable conditions across the region, this forecast period. Expect cloudy conditions with periodic rain-showers and thunderstorms. Persons accessing flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant. Meanwhile, light and variable winds will persist.

Seas will peak at 7 feet, due to long period swells and will persist throughout the weekend. All beach users should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Saturday Sunday Monday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:20 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2037