DATE ISSUED: Saturday 16th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) 17th November 2024
…A FLOOD ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12PM MONDAY 18TH NOVEMBER!…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Sunday midday: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Sunday midday: Southwesterly to westerly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph, and higher gusts in or near showers.
SYNOPSIS:
A trough will maintain moist and unstable conditions across the region, this forecast period. Expect cloudy conditions with periodic rain-showers and thunderstorms. Persons accessing flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant. Meanwhile, light and variable winds will persist.
Seas will peak at 7 feet, due to long period swells and will persist throughout the weekend. All beach users should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:19 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2037
