DATE ISSUED: Monday 18th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th November 2024

…THE FLOOD ALERT IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable air mass is settling across the region. Expect weather conditions to gradually improve as the day progresses.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:20 AM 06:21 AM 06:21 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

