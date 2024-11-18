PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Monday 18th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th November 2024
…THE FLOOD ALERT IS CANCELLED…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A drier and more stable air mass is settling across the region. Expect weather conditions to gradually improve as the day progresses.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy,
Scattered Showers,
Isolated Thunderstorms
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:20 AM
06:21 AM
06:21 AM
SUNSET
05:35 PM
05:35 PM
05:35 PM

 

