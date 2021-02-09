DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 09, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 10, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation. However, small patches of moisture moving across the region may cause a brief shower at times. Meanwhile, the strengthened Atlantic high-pressure system will generate breezy conditions through the next few days.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution, as seas are peaking near 7 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1055