DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 19 November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 20 November 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. However, brief showers remain possible.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:21 AM 06:21 AM 06:22 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2039