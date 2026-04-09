DATE ISSUED: Thursday 9th April 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 10th April 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and occasionally breezy. Brisk showers are likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East to southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system dominates and limits showers across the region. However, an increase in wind speeds and localised conditions will support brisk showers overnight. Meanwhile, low concentrations of Saharan dust will persist and affect both visibility & air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be aware.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will continue into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally hazy, with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Likely
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2405
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