DATE ISSUED: Thursday 9th April 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 10th April 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and occasionally breezy. Brisk showers are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East to southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system dominates and limits showers across the region. However, an increase in wind speeds and localised conditions will support brisk showers overnight. Meanwhile, low concentrations of Saharan dust will persist and affect both visibility & air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be aware.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will continue into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally hazy, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy Brief Showers Likely Fair / Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2405