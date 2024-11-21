DATE ISSUED: Thursday 21st November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd November 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy. Localized showers are possible.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Friday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Relatively dry and stable conditions persist this afternoon and evening. However, a low-level trough enters the area overnight, bringing additional moisture and instability. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient, at the surface, will maintain light winds.
Long period northerly swells are affecting local waters and will persist throughout the weekend. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:22 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
