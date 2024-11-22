PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 22nd November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd November 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming variable and calm at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability levels continue to increase as a low-level trough affects the area. Additionally, a loose pressure gradient at the surface will maintain light winds.
Long period northerly swells will continue affecting local waters for the upcoming period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                 WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
 3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated thunderstorms Likely
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:23 AM
06:23 AM
06:24 AM
SUNSET
05:35 PM
05:35 PM
05:35 PM
  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2041

