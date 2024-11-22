DATE ISSUED: Friday 22nd November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd November 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming variable and calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability levels continue to increase as a low-level trough affects the area. Additionally, a loose pressure gradient at the surface will maintain light winds.

Long period northerly swells will continue affecting local waters for the upcoming period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated thunderstorms Likely Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:23 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

