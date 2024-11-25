DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 25, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 26, 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will account for drier, stable conditions and brisk winds. Patches of clouds within the wind flow could trigger brief showers.
Hazardous marine conditions are anticipated due to long-period swells and increased winds, which will maintain elevated sea conditions. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:24 AM
|
06:25 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2042
View comments
Hide comments