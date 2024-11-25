DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 25, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 26, 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will account for drier, stable conditions and brisk winds. Patches of clouds within the wind flow could trigger brief showers.

Hazardous marine conditions are anticipated due to long-period swells and increased winds, which will maintain elevated sea conditions. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Likely Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:24 AM 06:25 AM 06:26 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2042