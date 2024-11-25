PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 25, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 26, 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
 
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will account for drier, stable conditions and brisk winds. Patches of clouds within the wind flow could trigger brief showers.
Hazardous marine conditions are anticipated due to long-period swells and increased winds, which will maintain elevated sea conditions. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  
FORECASTER: Gordon
 vis
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Likely
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F         
27°C / 81°F         
27°C / 81°F         
SUNRISE
06:24 AM
06:25 AM
06:26 AM
SUNSET
05:35 PM
05:35 PM
05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2042

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY