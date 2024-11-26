DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 27, 2024

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable conditions will persist with moderate winds due to the dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge. Patches of clouds drifting with the wind flow could trigger brief passing showers.

Long period swells are anticipated to be maintained for the next several days. Significant deterioration is expected from Thursday. Therefore, a high surf advisory will remain in effect. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:25 AM 06:26 AM 06:26 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2043