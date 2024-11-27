DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 27th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 28th November 2024

… A HIGH SURF WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A low-level trough is departing the area, leaving isolated showers in its wake this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, a high-pressure system dominates and will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region.

Long period swells will persist into the weekend, with significant deterioration starting from this evening. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Occasionally Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:26 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2044