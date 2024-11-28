DATE ISSUED: Thursday 28th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 29th November 2024
… A HIGH SURF WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability levels continue to increase as a trough approaches the area. Expect wind gusts, showers and isolated thunderstorms this forecast period. Persons accessing flood-prone areas are advised to exercise caution.
Long-period northerly swells are affecting the coastlines and will persist into the weekend. Small craft operators and beachgoers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Possible Thunderstorm
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:26 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2045
View comments
Hide comments