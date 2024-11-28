PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 28th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 29th November 2024
… A HIGH SURF WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
 
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F           
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability levels continue to increase as a trough approaches the area. Expect wind gusts, showers and isolated thunderstorms this forecast period. Persons accessing flood-prone areas are advised to exercise caution.
Long-period northerly swells are affecting the coastlines and will persist into the weekend. Small craft operators and beachgoers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.  
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Possible Thunderstorm
Occasionally Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
         25°C / 77°F         
         25°C / 77°F         
        26°C / 79°F         
SUNRISE
06:26 AM
06:27 AM
06:27 AM
SUNSET
05:35 PM
05:35 PM
05:35 PM

