DATE ISSUED: Thursday 28th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 29th November 2024

… A HIGH SURF WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability levels continue to increase as a trough approaches the area. Expect wind gusts, showers and isolated thunderstorms this forecast period. Persons accessing flood-prone areas are advised to exercise caution.

Long-period northerly swells are affecting the coastlines and will persist into the weekend. Small craft operators and beachgoers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Thunderstorm Occasionally Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:27 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2045