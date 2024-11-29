PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 29th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 30th November 2024
…THE HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED…
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE……
 
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Lingering moisture and instability will account for isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the local. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.
Long-period northerly swells are improving, however, seas will remain hazardous. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to remain cautious.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.  
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers, Possible Thunderstorms
Variably Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F         
26°C / 79°F         
SUNRISE
06:27 AM
06:27 AM
06:28 AM
SUNSET
05:35 PM
05:35 PM
05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2046

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY