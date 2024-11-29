DATE ISSUED: Friday 29th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 30th November 2024
…THE HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED…
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE……
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and instability will account for isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the local. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.
Long-period northerly swells are improving, however, seas will remain hazardous. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to remain cautious.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers, Possible Thunderstorms
|
Variably Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2046
