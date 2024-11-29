DATE ISSUED: Friday 29th November 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 30th November 2024

…THE HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED…

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE……

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability will account for isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the local. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.

Long-period northerly swells are improving, however, seas will remain hazardous. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to remain cautious.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers, Possible Thunderstorms Variably Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:27 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2046