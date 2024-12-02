DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 02, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 03, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to east with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a drier atmosphere, pockets of moisture in the wind flow may cause isolated showers. Marine conditions will be slight to moderate, with seas peaking at 7 feet. Small craft operators and beachgoers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:29 AM 06:29 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2047