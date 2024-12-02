DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 02, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 03, 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to east with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a drier atmosphere, pockets of moisture in the wind flow may cause isolated showers. Marine conditions will be slight to moderate, with seas peaking at 7 feet. Small craft operators and beachgoers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:29 AM
|
06:29 AM
|
06:30 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2047
View comments
Hide comments