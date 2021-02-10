DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 11, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant weather feature for the next several days. Breezy wind conditions will persist, this in turn will push shallow pockets of moisture across the region resulting in some brief showers.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution, as seas are peaking near 7 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1056