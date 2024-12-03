PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th December 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               
Forecast Low:  27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A generally stable and drying atmosphere is expected this forecast period. However, incoming cloud patches may produce brief showers.
Slight to moderate seas will persist during the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.  
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
        27°C / 81°F         
         27°C / 81°F         
        27°C / 81°F         
SUNRISE
06:29 AM
06:30 AM
06:30 AM
SUNSET
05:36 PM
05:36 PM
05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2048

