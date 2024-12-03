DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th December 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A generally stable and drying atmosphere is expected this forecast period. However, incoming cloud patches may produce brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas will persist during the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:29 AM 06:30 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2048