DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 4th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th December 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon and evening: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph
Tonight, through Thursday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally stable conditions persist, and moisture levels fluctuate. Expect generally fair conditions this afternoon and evening due to low moisture levels. However, a surge in moisture alongside a shallow trough will bring showers and wind gusts, overnight.
Slight to moderate seas will persist over the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:30 AM
|
06:30 AM
|
06:31 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
