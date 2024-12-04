DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 4th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th December 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon and evening: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph

Tonight, through Thursday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally stable conditions persist, and moisture levels fluctuate. Expect generally fair conditions this afternoon and evening due to low moisture levels. However, a surge in moisture alongside a shallow trough will bring showers and wind gusts, overnight.

Slight to moderate seas will persist over the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:30 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

