DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 05th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 06th, 2024

WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.

Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Brief Showers Possible Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:31 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:37 PM

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-23