DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 05th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 06th, 2024 

WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.
Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albertvis

3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F         
26°C / 79°F         
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:30 AM
06:31 AM
06:32 AM
SUNSET
05:36 PM
05:36 PM
05:37 PM
 
 

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-23

