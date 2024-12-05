DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 05th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 06th, 2024
WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.
Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:30 AM
|
06:31 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
|
05:37 PM
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
