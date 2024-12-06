DATE ISSUED: Friday 6th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 7th December 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Mainly fair.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

An increase in available moisture will cause isolated shower across the region, particularly during the overnight to early morning hours. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Possible Fair to Parly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:31 AM 06:32 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-24