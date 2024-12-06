PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 6th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 7th December 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Mainly fair.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
An increase in available moisture will cause isolated shower across the region, particularly during the overnight to early morning hours. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
 
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Possible
Fair to Parly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F         
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:31 AM
06:32 AM
06:32 AM
SUNSET
05:36 PM
05:37 PM
05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-24

