DATE ISSUED: Monday 9th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th December 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief, isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Expect fair to partly conditions this forecast period, as a relatively stable air mass will remain over the area and suppress precipitation.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief, isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:33 AM
|
06:33 AM
|
06:34 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:37 PM
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2051
