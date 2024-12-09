DATE ISSUED: Monday 9th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th December 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief, isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Expect fair to partly conditions this forecast period, as a relatively stable air mass will remain over the area and suppress precipitation.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief, isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:33 AM 06:34 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:38 PM 05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2051