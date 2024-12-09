PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 9th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th December 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief, isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F                
Forecast Low:  27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Expect fair to partly conditions this forecast period, as a relatively stable air mass will remain over the area and suppress precipitation.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief, isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:33 AM
06:33 AM
06:34 AM
SUNSET
05:37 PM
05:38 PM
05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2051

