DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 10th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th December 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

An incoming trough will influence conditions across the area this forecast period. An increase in instability brings isolated showers today. However, expect a reduction in moisture levels starting overnight, leading to generally fair conditions thereafter.

Seas will remain slight to moderate over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST