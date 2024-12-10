DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 10th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th December 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
An incoming trough will influence conditions across the area this forecast period. An increase in instability brings isolated showers today. However, expect a reduction in moisture levels starting overnight, leading to generally fair conditions thereafter.
Seas will remain slight to moderate over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:33 AM
|
06:34 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
