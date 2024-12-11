DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 12th, 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to north northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions and a relatively stable atmosphere. Patches of moisture embedded in the winds may trigger brief isolated showers.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:34 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
|
05:39 PM
