PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 12th, 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F                Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to north northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions and a relatively stable atmosphere. Patches of moisture embedded in the winds may trigger brief isolated showers.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:34 AM
06:35 AM
06:35 AM
SUNSET
05:38 PM
05:38 PM
05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2053

