DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 12th, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to north northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions and a relatively stable atmosphere. Patches of moisture embedded in the winds may trigger brief isolated showers.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:34 AM 06:35 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2053