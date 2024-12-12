DATE ISSUED: Thursday 12th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13th December 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: North northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching multilayered trough will cause isolated showers across the area during this forecast period.

Seas will remain slight to moderate over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:35 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:39 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2054