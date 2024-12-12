PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 12th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13th December 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: North northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability associated with an approaching multilayered trough will cause isolated showers across the area during this forecast period.
Seas will remain slight to moderate over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:35 AM
06:35 AM
06:36 AM
SUNSET
05:38 PM
05:39 PM
05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2054

