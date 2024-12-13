PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 13 December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14 November 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Light & variable, becoming south-southeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 8 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A nearby large area of disturbed weather (i.e. a trough of low pressure) is producing some weak instability and ‘cool’ northerly yet gentle winds across the local region. As a result, brief showers may be possible, with a higher probability of shower activity towards the end of the forecast period.
Slightly elevated seas with northerly long-period swells are expected during the weekend. Consequently, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, possible Thunder
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:35 AM
06:36 AM
06:36 AM
SUNSET
05:39 PM
05:49 PM
05:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2055

