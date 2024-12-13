DATE ISSUED: Friday, 13 December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14 November 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Light & variable, becoming south-southeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 8 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A nearby large area of disturbed weather (i.e. a trough of low pressure) is producing some weak instability and ‘cool’ northerly yet gentle winds across the local region. As a result, brief showers may be possible, with a higher probability of shower activity towards the end of the forecast period.

Slightly elevated seas with northerly long-period swells are expected during the weekend. Consequently, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:36 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:49 PM 05:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2055