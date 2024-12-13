DATE ISSUED: Friday, 13 December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14 November 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Light & variable, becoming south-southeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 8 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A nearby large area of disturbed weather (i.e. a trough of low pressure) is producing some weak instability and ‘cool’ northerly yet gentle winds across the local region. As a result, brief showers may be possible, with a higher probability of shower activity towards the end of the forecast period.
Slightly elevated seas with northerly long-period swells are expected during the weekend. Consequently, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, possible Thunder
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:35 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:39 PM
|
05:49 PM
|
05:40 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2055
