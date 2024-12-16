DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th December 2024

WEATHER:

Today through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeasterly with light to gentle breeze of 5 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

The passage of a trough will influence moisture and instability levels this forecast period. Meanwhile, wind speeds are expected to increase from tomorrow. Expect showers that may become heavy and accompanied by wind gusts. Persons accessing flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant, as heavier showers may result in localized flooding and ponding.

Northeasterly long-period swells will persist over the upcoming days. However, a break in these swells is expected from overnight before resuming in the next forecast period. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy Breezy

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:37 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:40 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2056