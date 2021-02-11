DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 12, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally fair and breezy.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East to east-northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant weather feature for the next several days. The resultant breezy wind conditions will push an area of increased moisture over the island which may result in some passing showers during the overnight and early morning hours.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution, as seas are peaking near 7 feet. With seas expected to peak near 8 feet by Friday morning, a small craft advisory will be issued in the 6pm forecast.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1057