DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 17th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th December 2024

… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Today through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moist conditions persist and instability levels fluctuate as a trough affects the island. Meanwhile, increasing wind speeds will result in breezy conditions across the region from overnight. Expect showers and potential thunderstorms accompanied by wind gusts. Heavier showers may result in street flooding consequently, persons accessing flood-prone areas are advised to be vigilant.

Seas conditions are deteriorating and may result in beach erosion over the upcoming days. Expect seas to peak at 8ft this forecast period and northeasterly long-period swells to resume from this evening. Consequently, persons with marine interests are advised to exercise caution and take the necessary measures to protect life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Ocassionally Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Likely Variably Cloudy Breezy

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Breezy

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:38 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:41 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2057