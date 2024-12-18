DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 18th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 19th December 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tightened surface pressure gradient will generate brisk winds across the region. Meanwhile, available moisture will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers.

Long period northeasterly swells will cause above normal seas during the next few days. Sea bathers and persons with marine interests are advised to exercise caution and take the necessary measures to protect life and property as seas are expected to peak near 10 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:38 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:41 PM 05:42 PM

