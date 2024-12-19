ATE ISSUED: Thursday, 19 December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20 December 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 14 to 20 mph, and higher gusts up to 30 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture moving across the local region by brisk winds will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers.

Gusty winds, rough seas up to 10 feet, and northeasterly long-period swells may cause beach erosion. Sea conditions will gradually improve through the next couple of days. However, small-craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners are advised to exercise extra caution and take the necessary action to protect life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:39 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:42 PM 05:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2059