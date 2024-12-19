ATE ISSUED: Thursday, 19 December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20 December 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TODAY…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 14 to 20 mph, and higher gusts up to 30 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of moisture moving across the local region by brisk winds will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers.
Gusty winds, rough seas up to 10 feet, and northeasterly long-period swells may cause beach erosion. Sea conditions will gradually improve through the next couple of days. However, small-craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners are advised to exercise extra caution and take the necessary action to protect life and property.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:38 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:41 PM
|
05:42 PM
|
05:42 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2059
View comments
Hide comments