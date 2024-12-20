DATE ISSUED: Friday, 20 December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 21 December 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 16 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, brisk winds are slowly diminishing.

Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, as seas are expected to peak near 8 feet through the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:39 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:42 PM 05:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2060