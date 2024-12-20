DATE ISSUED: Friday, 20 December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 21 December 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 16 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
The relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, brisk winds are slowly diminishing.
Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, as seas are expected to peak near 8 feet through the next couple of days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:42 PM
|
05:42 PM
|
05:43 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2060
