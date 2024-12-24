PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 24th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 25th, 2024
 
… A DUST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM, WEDNESDAY
25TH DECEMBER…
 
WEATHER: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High:   30°C / 86°F              Forecast Low:   26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M.    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.                            
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality.  Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 3-DAY FORECAST
 DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
Isolated showers Possible
Hazy
Breezy
Isolated showers Possible
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30oC / 88oF
30oC / 86oF
29oC / 84oF
LOW TEMP
25oC / 77oF
25oC / 77oF
24oC / 75oF
SUNRISE
06:41 AM
06:41 AM
06:42 AM
SUNSET
05:44 PM
05:44 PM
05:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2062

