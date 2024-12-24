DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 24th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 25th, 2024

… A DUST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM, WEDNESDAY

25TH DECEMBER…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.



Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Isolated showers Possible Hazy Breezy Isolated showers Possible Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30oC / 88oF 30oC / 86oF 29oC / 84oF LOW TEMP 25oC / 77oF 25oC / 77oF 24oC / 75oF SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:41 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 05:44 PM 05:44 PM 05:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2062