DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 24th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 25th, 2024
… A DUST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM, WEDNESDAY
25TH DECEMBER…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
|
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
Isolated showers Possible
|
Hazy
Breezy
Isolated showers Possible
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30oC / 88oF
|
30oC / 86oF
|
29oC / 84oF
|
LOW TEMP
|
25oC / 77oF
|
25oC / 77oF
|
24oC / 75oF
|
SUNRISE
|
06:41 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:44 PM
|
05:44 PM
|
05:45 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2062
